REPORT: Raiders' Minshew Facing 'Pressure' to Keep Starting Job
Gardner Minshew II had only gone into an NFL season as a starter from the get-go once before being named the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.
Even so, Minshew has had plenty of starting experience in his five NFL seasons so far. He's established himself as a reliable backup, closing out two seasons as a starter after taking over for initial QB1 -- his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars when he filled in for Nick Foles and this past season when he took over for then-rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts.
While he is dependable, for most of his career, Minshew's role as a starter has not been a sure thing.
Because of this, there are questions regarding his stability as the Raiders' QB1 going into this 2024 season. Las Vegas' quarterback battle came down to the wire, and neither Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell really seized the opportunity.
Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen recently listed Minshew as one of six NFL quarterbacks who are facing the "most pressure" ahead of this season.
It's not that Kasmussen is focused on Minshew's pressure to lead the Raiders back to the playoffs, it's the pressure of the veteran quarterback to keep his job as the starter.
"Gardner Minshew triumphed over Aidan O'Connell during the Raiders' preseason quarterback battle, meaning he'll be back in a starter's role for a second consecutive season after having replaced the injured Anthony Richardson last year in Indianapolis," Kasmussen said. "The job, however, seems anything but secure.
"Minshew hasn't been a world beater throughout his time in the NFL, but he's certainly been serviceable. Still, it's entirely possible that a shaky start would have coach Antonio Pierce considering a mixup and bringing O'Connell back into the QB1 role where he made 10 starts last year."
Kasmussen isn't wrong. O'Connell held his own as the Raiders' starter after Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach last season, and he is still capable of doing. Aside from his thrown pick-six in the Raiders' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, he demonstrated as much.
But don't worry about where Minshew's head is at, Raiders fans. Considering Minshew's experience in this league and his history of proving the doubters wrong, surely his main focus is going to be on winning, not whether or not another worthy starter is on deck.
