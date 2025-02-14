REPORT: Why Raiders Mock Draft Misses with the Most Crucial Pick
The story of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders is their need for a quarterback. That being said, the 2025 NFL Draft might not be the place to find one.
The Sports News' Bryce Lazenby, using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, concocted a seven-round mock draft for the Raiders. The top of the mock is where things are really interesting, as his first-round pick was Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders has been riddled with red flags this draft cycle and his stock has plummeted significantly. Some around the league don't even think he is a first-round quarterback. Lazenby, however, believes this is the move that will spark a bright Raiders future.
"Shedeur Sanders is arguably the most talented quarterback prospect in this class," he wrote. "This class isn't flush with quarterback talent, though, so there could be fierce competition to land Sanders. In this scenario, the Raiders get Sanders without moving up. Sanders would likely welcome being reunited with Tom Brady, who he has had a relationship with since high school. Sanders is far from a perfect prospect, but he's accurate to all levels of the field, has an NFL-caliber arm, and has above-average athleticism. ... Sanders would not only excite the Raiders' fanbase, he would be the team's best bet at finding a franchise passer."
The Raiders might be served better drafting a top-tier offensive weapon like Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or Boise State running back phenom Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders do get a running back in the second round of Lazenby's mock -- North Carolina's Omarion Hampton.
"Other than quarterback, the running back position may be the biggest need on this roster," he wrote. "Alexander Mattison led the team in rushing in 2024 with just 420 yards on the season. Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are headed for free agency and Zamir White has failed to prove he can handle being a lead back.
"Hampton, meanwhile, has everything NFL teams want in a running back, with elite speed, solid hands, and great vision. Hampton ran for over 1,500 yards in 2023 and 2024. The running back scored 36 rushing touchdowns in his career and also caught 73 passes for 635 yards and four scores."
The Raiders take a high-floor, rising wide receiver prospect in Oregon's Tez Johnson in the third round. Johnson stood out at the Senior Bowl and his stock has been on the steady incline since, despite his lack of size (5-foot-9, 156 pounds).
"Sticking with offense, the Raiders could use a wide receiver like Tez Johnson on the roster," wrote Lazenby. "Johnson is a shifty slot receiver who's a capable route-runner and has plenty of big-game experience. The Raiders have an elite tight end in Brock Bowers and a solid veteran receiver in Jakobi Meyers. Outside of that duo, though, the team has nothing to write home about."
