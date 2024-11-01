REPORT: Raiders, Pierce Given No Shot Against in Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders have lost four games in a row and are in full freefall mode.
They prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday on the road, and few are giving them a chance to leave victorious. However, the Raiders have not done much to command that they complained about not getting over the offseason.
The Raiders are 2-6 and have plenty of excuses if they want to use them. They have had injuries to numerous players who are critical to their success.
They are in the first season with a new offensive coordinator, quarterback, running back, and an offensive line that has struggled to put a consistent lineup on the field through the first eight games.
Still, the Raiders insist they are tired of losing and plan to turn things around. It will be hard to believe that until they prove it. Few experts believe the Raiders have a chance to pull off the upset.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY has the Bengals winning 24-19. "I think Cincinnati will regret the shape of this season, given its talent on offense," Reyes said. "The Bengals should absolutely win this game. I think this line is way too high."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also predicts that the Bengals will by a score of 30-21. "The Raiders have lost four in a row and now have to travel to Cincinnati," Dragon said. "The Bengals are running out of time to turn their season around. Cincinnati’s offense should carry them to a victory. The Bengals can’t afford to drop to 3-6."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY believes the Bengals will beat the Raiders 28-20. Morin notes that the Bengals are not nearly as bad as their record suggests, but the Raiders are. "Cincinnati simply isn't as bad as its 3-5 record indicates," Morin said. "Las Vegas, meanwhile, is still very much a work in progress. I'll grab the Bengals and the points."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts the Bengals will win 25-18. He cites Joe Burrow and the Bengals, knowing that they must win the majority of their remaining games to have a shot at the postseason. A home matchup with the self-imploding Raiders is just what they need.
"Joe Burrow said it’s 'doable' to win seven of the next nine games," Mendoza said. "He starts with one against the Raiders."
Even at 2-6, the Raiders coaching staff has emphasized that the season is not over. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has made it clear he has no plan of tanking the season and that the team has not given up. If so, Sunday's game is a must-win for Pierce and the Raiders. Another poor performance and a 2-7 record make it hard to deny the season is essentially over.
