REPORT: Raiders Predicted to Land Explosive Weapon in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have some blatantly obvious needs heading into the offseason, and one of their most glaring holes is at wide receiver.
Outside of Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders don't have a whole lot of proven options at the position, so Las Vegas will certainly be focusing on trying to shore up that spot in the coming months.
The Raiders have enough cap space to sign some pieces in free agency, but they may also want to turn to the NFL Draft to find answers.
Pro Football Network recently released the latest edition of its seven-round NFL mock draft, and in Round 2, it has Las Vegas selecting Texas Longhorns receiver Matthew Golden.
"Matthew Golden has been the subject of plenty of buzz in recent weeks," PFN wrote. "He’s a coordinated, intelligent route runner with impressive body control attacking the ball in the air. He doesn’t have an elite physical trait, but he’s a well-rounded target who should be a strong complementary starting receiver in the NFL."
The same mock draft has the Raiders taking Shedeur Sanders with the sixth overall pick, so it only makes sense to follow that up with adding some weapons for the incoming rookie quarterback.
Golden is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most explosive weapons in the SEC. He averaged 17 yards per catch, which is exactly what Las Vegas needs in its rather tame offense.
The 21-year-old began his collegiate career at Houston in 2022 and spent a couple of seasons with the Cougars before transferring to Texas, where he truly broke out.
Golden has blazing speed and would complement Meyers incredibly well. The Raiders could also potentially land a big-name receiver in free agency, so it's entirely possible that Las Vegas could ultimately boast one of the deeper receiving corps in football next season.
Of course, the Raiders would have to play their cards right for that to happen, and we are about to see what new general manager John Spytek may have up his sleeve.
