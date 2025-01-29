REPORT: Raiders Predicted to Make Ludicrous QB Move
The Las Vegas Raiders are obviously in need of a quarterback heading into the NFL offseason, and they may have to exhaust their options.
The Raiders fell to the sixth overall pick in the draft thanks to a couple of late-season wins, which may have taken them out of the running for Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward (although Sanders' draft stock may be slipping).
As a result, Las Vegas may need to explore the free-agent market, and there will be some quarterbacks available.
While Sam Darnold is the most popular name that has been linked to the Raiders, a few other signal-callers have been mentioned as potential candidates for the Silver and Black, and Benjamin Solak of ESPN has recently proposed a rather ludicrous idea for Las Vegas under center.
Signing both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.
Solak qualified his prediction by saying that this would only happen if Darnold goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's still wild, nonetheless.
"I'm not totally sure I buy the idea that Wilson and Pete Carroll would welcome a reunion in Las Vegas, but it would be great for content, so I'll allow it here," Solak wrote. "Wilson was not enough of a bridge QB for the Steelers this season, and given his below-average caliber of play, he should not be enough for the Raiders either. With Rodgers and Wilson on one-year deals, though, the likelihood for functional quarterbacking doubles (and the potential for preposterous locker room hijinks increases by a factor of 10)."
The chances of this happening are as close to zero as you can possibly get.
Now, that doesn't mean the Raiders won't be interested in one of the two. It's more than plausible that Las Vegas could end up with Rodgers or Wilson to serve as a bridge quarterback. But both of them? It just doesn't add up.
Not only would it be silly for the Raiders to spend money on two veteran quarterbacks, but it would be hard to imagine Rodgers and Wilson wanting that scenario, as well.
Plus, Las Vegas already has Gardner Minshew. If it wants to have some veteran competition, just sign one of Rodgers or Wilson and call it a day.
