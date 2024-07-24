REPORT: Raiders Predicted to Take Step in a Surprising Direction
The Las Vegas Raiders have started training camp and enter this season with high expectations, at least on the defensive side of the ball.
Earlier this offseason, General Manager Tom Telesco went to work, adding much-needed depth to most of the positions on the Raiders’ roster. Telesco added two valuable pieces to the Raiders offense: offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and tight end Brock Bowers. Both players are expected to immediately improve one of the most subpar offenses in the National Football League last season.
The Raiders also added Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who will compete in training camp with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting quarterback position. After the Raiders made it through last season with no legitimate options at quarterback other than O’Connell, they believe they have two quarterbacks who will give them a shot at the playoffs this season.
Veteran running back Josh Jacobs left in free agency, leaving the Raiders with three options at running back to handle the team’s rushing duties this season. Running back Zamir White showed glimpses of his potential during the final few games of last season. Veteran Ameer Abdullah will remain a viable option on third down and likely on special teams. Newly added running back Alexander Mattison has the potential to surprise many people this season as well.
Telesco made a splash earlier this offseason by signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. After finishing last season with one of the best scoring defenses in the league, signing Wilkins was a move that many expect will solidify the Raiders’ defense as one of the best this upcoming season.
Still, some, such as USA Today’s Nate Davis, do not believe that will be enough for the Raiders to improve this season. Surprisingly, Davis has the Raiders taking a step back this year.
“Las Vegas Raiders (6-11): They’ve got some nice players in premium spots – DE Maxx Crosby, LT Kolton Miller, first-round TE Brock Bowers, Wilkins, and WR Davante Adams … as long as he’s around -- and a new coach in Antonio Pierce who galvanized this group during his nine-game interim stint last season,” Davis said. “But questions abound otherwise, notably regarding Adams’ future and at quarterback, where Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O’Connell seem to be vying for a bridge role to an unknown successor.”
