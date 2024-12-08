REPORT: Raiders' Primary Areas of Focus Against the Buccaneers
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, hoping to avoid losing their ninth game in a row. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com noted the Raiders' offense has many things to concern itself with.
Brooks believes the most critical matchup of the game will be Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea against the Raiders’ offensive line, which has continued to improve over the last month of the season.
The Raiders offense has looked significantly better since switching to Scott Turner as the team’s interim offensive coordinator. While they have looked better at most positions, they have looked the most improved along the offensive line.
Still, the unit will face a challenging defensive line on Sunday.
"The Buccaneers' top defensive player is an unstoppable force at the point of attack. Measuring 6-foot-4, 347 pounds with running back-like agility, Vea overwhelms blockers with his strength, power, and wiggle. He is a rare find as an interior defender with exceptional run-stopping skills and pass-rush ability from nose tackle or "junk" tackle alignment. With most pivots unable to handle his explosiveness without assistance from an offensive guard, Vea's presence creates opportunities for others to make plays along the frontline."
Brooks also noted that the Raiders should expect a heavy dose of the blitz against the Buccaneers, as Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is well-known for his productive blitz packages.
"Todd Bowles has never met a blitz he did not like," Brooks said. "The veteran defensive play-caller is a blitzing specialist with an encyclopedia-like playbook that features a myriad of man and zone pressures that keep opponents guessing. Although the blitz-heavy approach can leave their cornerbacks on islands, Bowles will throw in some umbrella coverage behind the pressure to limit explosive pass plays that hurt aggressive teams."
While the Raiders' offense has plenty to worry about, so does the defensive side of the ball. Brookes notes the Buccaneers' Bucky Irving is a player the Raiders' defense must be concerned with.
"Bucky Irving's emergence as a big play specialist out of the backfield has added a dimension to the Buccaneers offense," Brooks said. "The elusive scat back can produce explosive plays as a runner or receiver in an offense designed to create plenty of big-play chances for the rookie."
The Raiders' run defense was a problem at the start of the season, but it has improved since then. It will be tested again on Sunday.
