REPORT: Raiders Primed for Massive NFL Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of yet another disappointing campaign, as they went just 4-13 this season and have a plethora of holes to fill in the coming months.
It's nothing new for the Raiders, who have made the playoffs just twice over the last couple of decades and have posted two winning seasons throughout that span.
But luckily, Las Vegas is slated to have expansive cap room this offseason, and while its dream of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was squashed, the Raiders will at least have the sixth overall selection and an extra third-rounder in April.
As a result of all of Las Vegas' valuable pieces, Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus has ranked the Raiders second in the NFL in terms of assets heading into the offseason.
"The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders dominate this list, as both teams rank near the top in cap space and draft capital," Riske wrote. "The Patriots have already entrusted their offseason resources to the trio of Eliot Wolf, Mike Vrabel, and Ryan Cowden, with Cowden joining from the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Raiders still face the crucial task of determining who will lead their efforts to turn these assets into on-field success."
Riske's rankings were based on cap space, draft capital and contract restructure potential.
Of course, the question is whether or not Las Vegas will take advantage of this golden opportunity.
The Raiders still don't have a coach or a general manager, so they need to get both of those things squared away before they truly begin their offseason.
Las Vegas also doesn't exactly have a rich history of making sound decisions, at least in recent years. It will be up to the new regime to buck that trend.
The Raiders need top-level talent on both sides of the ball, as tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby represent their only two truly elite players.
Las Vegas does have some other nice pieces, such as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and defensive tackle Christian Watson (who missed most of 2024 due to injury), but there is no doubt that it has a whole lot of work to do in order to build a contender moving forward.
