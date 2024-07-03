REPORT: Raiders' QB Plans for Preseason Games Could Get Interesting
The Las Vegas Raiders are conducting a quarterback competition this offseason between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew. After O’Connell admirably led the Raiders through the second half of last season, Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco aimed to use the quarterback competition to get the most out of O’Connell en route to him becoming the starting quarterback or finding a new starting quarterback in Minshew.
As Coach Pierce enters his first season as the team’s head coach, the quarterback position is just as much of a question as before he was named the interim coach around halfway through last season. Coach Pierce and the Raiders will soon have to decide which quarterback they feel will give them the best chance to win this upcoming season.
O’Connell and Minshew possess a skill set from which the Raiders could benefit. Both are also learning a new offense this offseason, leading to a quarterback competition that could continue through the preseason. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Raiders could allow both quarterbacks to start preseason games and use the games to give the coaching staff a better idea of which quarterback to go with.
“It could very well be a stipulation in July and August where they split preseason games, where O’Connell starts the first one, maybe Minshew starts the second, or they flip-flop,” Fowler said. “That could very well be the scenario. This is a true battle. This will play out. You don’t see a lot of these in training camp most of the time. [The starting quarterback position is] usually rubber-stamped. This one will be pretty open. It looks like. O’Connell has made a good start.”
There is arguably not a more significant decision Pierce and the Raiders' coaching staff will have to make this offseason than which quarterback to start the season with. Both quarterbacks can help the team win in their respective ways. However, it will be up to each quarterback to put their best foot forward this offseason to help the Raiders' coaching staff make the best decision for the team. Time will tell which quarterback will emerge as the team’s signal caller this season.
