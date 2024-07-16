REPORT: Raiders QBs Disrespected By Outlandish Rankings
The Las Vegas Raiders have been consistently disrespected and overlooked by the media at-large this offseason. Running back Zamir White was rated among the worst in the league. Robert Spillane was left off a list of the top linebackers when he was statistically better than nearly half the list.
No group or players have been more disrespected than the Raiders' quarterbacks. Pro Football Focus named the quarterback room, led by Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, the weakest in the league. Both have proven themselves viable options for the Silver and Black heading into 2024. They will compete for the QB1 spot.
In a Top 40 quarterbacks list by NBC's Chris Simms, son of Super Bowl-winning New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, ranked Minshew at No. 39 and left O'Connell off the list entirely.
Minshew has numbers comparable to Trevor Lawrence, Simms' No. 11 quarterback. Lawrence has played in 50 games. He has thrown 58 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions. Minshew has played in 49 games, throwing for 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
I found the comparison back in May, when I wrote about Minshew and O'Connell deserving a chance.
"Lawrence has 22 starts against teams that would make the playoffs (not including the 2023 NFL Playoffs), and a record of 7-15 against those opponents. That is a winning percentage of .318. Minshew has 15 starts against eventual playoff teams, and a 5-10 record -- a .333 winning percentage," I wrote. "Lawrence has seven more starts against playoff teams than Minshew -- but has 10 more interceptions and only three more touchdowns."
Yes, Lawrence is better than Minshew. But for Minshew to be 39 out of 40 on the list, and behind quarterbacks like backup (and first-round bust) Kenny Pickett, five unproven rookies in Caleb Williams (absurdly ranked No. 20), Michael Penix Jr. (No. 27 and full of red flags such as four season-ending injuries), Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix (called "undraftable" by a quarterback expert), and JJ McCarthy -- is ludicrous.
Especially when you consider the fact that Minshew had the Colts one win away from securing a playoff spot in the last game of the season.
O'Connell, who took over the team last season as a fourth-round rookie with no preparation amid turmoil throughout the organization, played to a level none expected. A 5-5 record, took care of the ball in big spots, and threw 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions along with 2,218 passing yards.
Yet, there is no place for O'Connell on the list? Four unproven rookies and a bust made the list. But the quarterback who made the most out of nothing does not get recognition. The disrespect continues to pile up for the Raiders quarterbacks.
