REPORT: Raiders Should Extend Defensive Leader Ahead of Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 training camp is finally here.
With rookies having already reported and veterans reporting tomorrow, the Raiders' training camp in Costa Mesa, California is nearly underway.
While training camp will be the primary focus at this stage in the offseason, there is still time for the front office to make some moves, including contract extensions.
Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine believes the Raiders should extend veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs, a move I partially agree with.
Here's what Valentine had to say about the idea:
"After struggling as an outside cornerback in his second NFL season, Nate Hobbs returned to the slot, where he thrived in his rookie season, and recaptured his high level of play. His 69.0 PFF overall grade in 2023 was a solid improvement from his 60.9 mark in 2022, and Hobbs now heads into the final year of his contract looking to maintain his excellent slot form.
"The Raiders are in desperate need of defensive playmakers, and Hobbs contributes in all facets. He has earned a PFF run-defense grade higher than 75.0 in consecutive seasons. Locking him into a long-term deal is key."
The one problem with extending Hobbs is his injury proneness. The 25-year-old cornerback has played in just 24 games over the past two seasons due to injury.
Hobbs was still able to have a career season last year, posting 86 tackles, six for loss, seven passes defensed, an interception and 1.0 sacks in just 13 games.
Extending Hobbs now wouldn't be a bad idea, as he is still highly productive when he is available, but the best option might be to wait and see if he can have a full year of health this season before deciding to extend him.
