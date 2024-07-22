REPORT: Raiders Superstar Egregiously Excluded From Honorable List
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the league. There is no argument against that statement.
In his first year with the Raiders, at 30 years old, Adams nearly matched his career-best for receiving yards, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,516 yards. He led the league in touchdown receptions, with 14. He earned the last of three consecutive All-Pro honors.
Last season, with a shaky quarterback situation, abysmal play-calling under former head coach Josh McDaniels, and being unused altogether.
Adams still managed to grab 103 receptions for his fourth consecutive season over 1,000 receiving yards, at 1,144. He found the end zone eight times.
Somehow, in Pro Football Focus' recent list of the Top 50 players heading into 2024, Adams was left off. Sam Monson included eight wide receivers on the list and 11 pass catchers as a whole.
San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver and do-it-all weapon Deebo Samuel occupied the No. 50 spot. Just 60 receptions and 892 receiving yards. But what about rushing yards, one might ask. 1,117 all-purpose yards. 27 short of Adams' receiving yards. But Samuel was a focal point of the 49ers offense, one might say. Yes, but running back Christian McCaffrey was the focal point. Combining receptions and carries, Samuel only touched the ball 97 times, five less than just Adams' 103 receptions.
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was one spot ahead of Samuel at No. 49. A bit more defendable, 75 receptions, less than Adams, but more yards with 1,342 and an eye-popping 17.9 yards per reception. One less touchdown than Adams with seven, though. There is an argument, however. Aiyuk had a stacked Kyle Shanahan-coached offense, while Adams played with a team in shambles for a good part of the season.
If age factored into the rankings, that would explain a reason for Adams to be excluded. Aiyuk is 26 years old and Samuel is 28 years old. Both entering their physical primes. Adams will be 32 years old in December. Then again, Adams has showed no signs of decline.
Adams did make the Top 100 list from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. He slotted in at a respectable No. 26.
"He has 100 or more catches in four consecutive seasons, including 103 last season for a quarterback-troubled team," Prisco wrote. His yards-per-catch number did go down from 15.2 to 11.1, but that was more a product of the quarterback play."
Adams' exclusion from Monson's list is egregious.
