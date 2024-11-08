REPORT: Raiders Take Care of Most Pressing Needs in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are headed towards a full rebuild. Luckily for them, they will likely be in a position to solve some of their most pressing issues. A dismal season should give the Raiders one of the top picks in the NFL Draft.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus recently released a Raiders Mock draft for the first three rounds. His selections fill multiple needs for a Raiders’ roster with plenty of holes.
“Sanders continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football,” McGuinness said.
“He's earned an impressive 90.6 PFF passing grade, the third-highest in the nation. His strong decision-making is reflected in a low 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate, which highlights his ability to protect the ball while consistently making plays.”
McGuinness has the Raiders selecting running back Omarion Hampton from North Carolina in the second round. The Raiders will likely have a completely different backfield next season, as Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are on one-year deals.
“Hampton has emerged as one of the most elusive backs in college football — a quality the Raiders’ backfield has sorely lacked this season,” McGuinness said.
“Hampton has forced 52 missed tackles on 213 carries this year, and he forced 67 on 254 carries last season, consistently demonstrating his ability to evade defenders and extend plays.
“With an average of over 4.0 yards after contact per carry for two consecutive seasons, Hampton is the type of tackle-breaking back who could revitalize a Raiders ground game needing a dynamic presence.”
The Raiders running back room needs an overhaul, but so does its offensive line. No running back the Raiders can draft will be successful behind the offensive lines they have trotted onto the field this season.
With Nate Hobbs in a contract season and the team relatively unproven and inconsistent at the position without Hobbs, McGuinness predicts the Raiders will select cornerback Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky.
“Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston could provide the boost the Raiders need in their struggling secondary,” McGuinness said. “Before a shoulder injury sidelined him this season, Hairston allowed only four receptions over the first four games. Last season, he was even more impressive, earning an 85.3 PFF coverage grade with five interceptions and four pass breakups, showcasing his playmaking ability.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.