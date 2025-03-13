REPORT: Raiders to Find Talented Pass Catcher for Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders must rebuild their offense if they hope to be a more competitive team next season. A large part of their problems over the past two seasons has been a lack of talent at critical positions on the field, which has cost them many games.
The Raiders entered the offseason needing a quarterback and handled that relatively quickly after first and, most importantly, finding a head coach. Once the Raiders hired Pete Carroll, it would not be long before they hired one of his old quarterbacks.
While it remains to be seen how Carroll and Smith reuniting will go for the Raiders, it arguably gives them a better chance to win consistently than what they were doing previously. Las Vegas appears to finally be heading in the right direction.
Priyanshu Choudhary of the Pro Football Network recently listed multiple teams he believes Allen could fit in. He believes the Raiders could be a good fit with a Raiders offense that already has Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers on it. Adding would be a solid move.
"This fit makes even more sense after the Las Vegas Raiders added Geno Smith to the roster. Yet, the Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the league last season, and it wasn’t just because of quarterback play," Choudhary said.
"Las Vegas finished just one spot ahead of Chicago in PFSN’s offensive rankings. Outside of Jakobi Meyers, no wide receiver topped 550 yards, thus making Allen a significant upgrade to the Raiders' receiving corps should he join. With Smith, who threw for 4,320 yards last season, Allen could form a dangerous duo in Nevada."
The Raiders entered the offseason with many roster voids and have even more now because of their many departing free agents. Although the Raiders were wise not to overpay for their free agents, they lost some of their best players, which undoubtedly hurts.
Time will tell how the new-look Raiders will be productive or how long it will take them to be. Still, they have done a commendable job very early into this offseason. If they can put it all together on the field next season, the playoffs are not out of the question.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.