REPORT: Raiders Top LB a Candidate for AFC Contender?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they expected to in 2024.
The Raiders are 2-6, losers of four straight, and the end of these struggles does not appear to be in sight.
Because of the tough position the Raiders are in, the best course of action may be to sell off some of their proven commodities and acquire assets for the future.
The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. EST. The Raiders are expected to be one of the most interesting teams before then.
One writer at Sporting News suggested the idea of star linebacker Robert Spillane being available before the deadline.
In a recent article, Vinnie Iyer listed Spillane as a potential trade candidate for the Buffalo Bills.
On the idea of Spillane to the Bills, Iyer wrote:
“The Bills should stay aggressive and try to fill their big hole on the second level with this other key defensive star in Las Vegas.”
The ‘other’ defensive star in Las Vegas Iyer is referring to is defensive end Maxx Crosby, who he lists as a potential trade candidate for the Detroit Lions. However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has repeatedly said Crosby would not be traded and that Crosby has said he has no desire to leave.
Iyer also lists cornerback Nate Hobbs as a potential trade candidate for the Buffalo Bills. Hobbs enters free agency in March and has stood out as a slot cornerback throughout his time with the Silver and Black.
This trade would make sense for the Bills. They lost star linebacker Matt Milano for an extended period of time back in August after he suffered a bicep injury. Their up-and-coming linebacker, Terrel Bernard, has been in and out of the lineup this season due to injuries.
While the Raiders would not enjoy losing Spillane, who has been the brains of the defense in the last two seasons, they could recoup a draft pick or two.
However, Spillane enters free agency after this season, so the Bills may not want to pay a high price for a potential rental.
Spillane’s name has not often been floated out as a trade candidate, but moving him could make sense for General Manager Tom Telesco.
This trade deadline will be interesting to monitor for the Raiders.
