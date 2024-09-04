REPORT: Recent Mock Draft Has Little Faith in Raiders' QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders will begin their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their starting quarterback is Gardner Minshew II. Minshew beat out Aidan O'Connell in a tightly contested position battle that lasted throughout the offseason and nearly all of fall camp and the preseason.
The Raiders know they have to win now. In order to do that, Minshew must perform. He might be facing the most pressure out of anyone in the building. Perhaps Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco are the only ones feeling more.
Even though the season is yet to begin, there are plenty of mock drafts (and have been) floating around that have done two things: overlook the Raiders as a team and overlook the Raiders' two quarterbacks.
This latest draft, from CBS Sports, has the Raiders selecting No. 6 overall. With their pick, CBS Sports' Mike Renner projects the Silver and Black to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"No one will be questioning Sanders' toughness in the pre-draft process after the performance the Colorado quarterback had in Week 1," Renner wrote. "Sanders' ability to deliver strike after strike down the field under heavy pressure is the definition of an NFL-translatable trait."
Of course, Renner is referencing Sanders' gutsy performance against North Dakota State, a game that could be characterized as pure survival for Colorado.
This is not the first mock draft to have tied the Raiders to the son of Hall of Fame-cornerback-turned-coach Deion Sanders. ESPN's Matt Miller had the Raiders drafting Sanders No. 2 overall.
"The Raiders went 8-9 last season, and the late-season 5-4 surge under coach Antonio Pierce didn’t have much to do with the quarterback play," Miller wrote. "The team had 20 passing touchdowns to 18 interceptions, as rookie Aidan O’Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo for 11 games. O’Connell may prove his status in Year 2, but the early read on Las Vegas is that it needs a quarterback. Sanders is a legitimate Heisman contender if Colorado can string together some wins. His accuracy, toughness and poise would make him a rookie starter for the Raiders and give the offense some much-needed swagger. He threw 27 touchdown passes to three interceptions for the Buffaloes last year."
