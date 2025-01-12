REPORT: Sleeper Pick Named as Possible Next Raiders HC
The Las Vegas Raiders are deep into their search for a new head coach after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce two days after the final regular season game of the season and firing general manager Tom Telesco days later.
The openings at both positions have raised many questions about the Raiders' plans for free agency and the NFL Draft.
There are a lot of uncertainties facing the Raiders at the moment.
Still, the Raiders continue to interview coaches around the league, hoping to find the right one to fill the open position. This has led to speculation about who will be the next head coach of Silver and Black.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY recently released his predictions of who will fill each of the NFL's head coaching positions. He believes Kliff Kingsbury will eventually win the job.
"The Raiders had arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL during the 2024 season," Camenker said. "They started Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder at the position. The trio produced just a combined 80.05 passer rating with 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions on the season."
It is hard to see Kingsbury being the team's selection after interviews with Ben Johnson and Pete Carroll. Not to mention how Kingsbury interacted with the Raiders while they searched for an offensive coordinator last season.
"Las Vegas figures to address its quarterback woes during the 2025 NFL offseason, and it may want to bring in an offensive-minded coach to work with its new passer," Camenker said. "Kingsbury would qualify, as he helped build a successful offense around rookie Jayden Daniels, who completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while leading Washington to a 12-5 record.
"Kingsbury's offense is viewed as quarterback-friendly, and he has found success with mobile quarterbacks like Daniels and Kyler Murray during his two NFL starts. Kingsbury's record of 28-37-1 as an NFL head coach may not inspire much confidence. Still, he could prove to be a better investment for a Raiders team that needs coaching stability more than a younger coach with a higher upside, like Johnson, Brady, or Liam Coen. The Raiders are moving onto their fifth different coach (interims included) since the 2021 season when Jon Gruden stepped down amid a scandal."
Again, Kingsbury's return to the Raiders seems highly unlikely, but if Kingsbury's back-and-forth with the Raiders last offseason proved anything, it was that anything is possible.
