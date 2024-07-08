REPORT: Surprise Raiders Defender Named as Potential Trade Option
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the season with high expectations. After finishing the season with one of the best defenses in the league over the final nine games of last season, the Raiders defense is expected to take the next step. General Manager Tom Telesco's addition of veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins may have been one of the best moves of any general manager in the league this offseason.
Wilkins’ addition to what is already a talented defensive line arguably benefits veteran defensive lineman Malcolm Koonce more than any other player on the defense. Koonce playing on the other side of Wilson and Maxx Crosby means he should see his fair share of action, as Wilson and Crosby will likely force many plays Koonce’s way.
This bodes well for Koonce as he enters a contract season. The additional plays Koonce will likely see this season will give him more opportunities to earn a life-changing contract this offseason. For Koonce and the Raiders, though, the reality is that if Koonce has a successful season, he will undoubtedly have earned another contract; it would only be a matter of whether the Raiders will give him the contract or another team.
Because of this, Pro Football Network’s Anthony DiBona believes the budding defensive lineman is a player the Raiders should consider trading. The Raiders risk losing an improved Koonce to another team next offseason with no compensation in return. DiBona believes this, as well as the Raiders’ investment in Tyree Wilson a season ago, puts the team in a difficult position regarding Koonce and his future with the organization. The Raiders’ front office could face a challenging decision during the season.
“During his first two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Malcolm Koonce was relatively underwhelming,” DiBona said. “He recorded just two sacks in his first two seasons but burst onto the scene in 2023.
“Now the Raiders are in a tough situation as Koonce is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Given that Las Vegas selected Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Koonce could be traded before he signs elsewhere in free agency.”
