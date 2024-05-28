REPORT: The Three Most Important Raiders
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders had an up-and-down year. Josh McDaniels was fired about halfway through the season, and Antonio Pierce was named the interim coach. The team instantly displayed a turnaround on and off the field, going 5-4 down the stretch, with a rookie quarterback leading the way.
Its play in the second half of last season was good enough to help Pierce secure the permanent head coaching position for the Raiders earlier this offseason.
New Raiders general manager Tom Telesco added depth to nearly every position on the roster this offseason. Telesco nicely filled out the depth chart, adding quality talent to positions that desperately needed it, including their offensive and defensive lines. Still, even amongst all the new additions, the Raiders’ three most important players are no secret even amongst all the new addition.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked the three most important players for the Raiders. All three were easy picks, as they are all the most critical players in their respective position groups.
While the Raiders had a down season last season, their three most important players still had solid seasons and were productive team members. Sikkema believes the down year doesn’t change which three players are the most important for the Raiders heading into next season, as all three are undoubtedly vital to the team's success.
“It was a down year for the Raiders' offense, as no player earned an overall grade above 82.0,” Sikkema said. “Davante Adams recorded his lowest receiving grade since 2017, but a lot of that was beyond his control — even if PFF grades are there to judge beyond production. He’s still Davante Adams.
“Kolton Miller earned the highest overall offensive grade on the team (81.1), marking his third straight year of topping 81.0,” Sikkema said. “Maxx Crosby was once again brilliant, earning an 82.7 overall grade with a 92.7 run-defense grade.
The Raiders have three of the best players at their respective positions in the league. However, Sikkema also considered defensive end Malcolm Koonce near the top of the list of the Raiders' most important players. As the Raiders enter next season, they’re hopeful all four players can have productive seasons.
