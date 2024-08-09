REPORT: What Matchup to Keep an Eye on in Raiders' First Preseason Game
Preseason is finally here, which of course, means the regular season is now just weeks away -- if you can believe that.
An offseason of an abundance of questions surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders will finally be answered when Week 1 rolls around, but much of that will be based on what happens in preseason.
The Raiders kick off their preseason in Minneapolis on Saturday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron recently revealed his matchups to watch for in every Week 1 preseason game.
For the Raiders' game against Minnesota, Cameron suggests fans keep an eye on for defensive end Maxx Crosby's matchup against Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill.
Here's what he had to say:
"When these two teams met in Week 14 of last season, O’Neill went down with a leg injury that ultimately cut short his season. However, before exiting, O’Neill was largely outmatched by Crosby, surrendering a pair of sacks.
"Crosby is a tall task for any tackle, and O’Neill may get a rematch here."
It's likely that Crosby won't see much action in this game, if at all. Regardless, should O'Neill take the field, any opponent he faces will make for an interesting matchup, as Las Vegas has some valuable depth in its defensive line room.
As of now, second-year Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson is Crosby's backup on the unofficial depth chart. If anything, this would be the most exciting matchup, as Wilson has a lot to prove after being limited from displaying his full potential last season. We already know pretty well what Crosby can do.
Coach Pierce spoke on Wilson earlier this week.
“Obviously, a dynamic player that I think has to good veterans in front of him to learn from in Malcolm [Koonce] and Maxx [Crosby]," Pierce said. "And you see that growing process, both on the field and in the classroom, and that's something that I think is going to continue to grow in training camp and as we go into the season.”
The Raiders drafted Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
