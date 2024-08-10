REPORT: Where AP's Chances of Winning Division Stand Among New Head Coaches
The NFL saw an abundance of coaching turnover this offseason, with several teams implementing new head coaches following the 2023 season.
The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, were one of them, as Coach Antonio Pierce was hired on full-time after acting as the team's interim head coach for the final nine games of the 2023 campaign.
A lot of these new coaches are in solid positions to make some noise in their first year, and Pierce is no exception.
NFL analyst Bucky Brooks recently ranked each new head coach in regards to how well they are "positioned" to win their division in their first year.
Pierce came in at fifth, one spot behind fellow AFC West head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was named the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach this offseason.
Here's what Brooks had to say about Pierce:
"The vibes around Las Vegas have changed since Pierce became the interim head coach last season. The former Pro Bowler, who earned the full-time gig in January, has pumped life into the Raiders by demanding more effort, toughness and physicality from a squad that preferred finesse over force under its previous head coach. Whether by running the ball between the tackles or crushing opponents with a ferocious defensive front line built to bully foes into submission, the Raiders are turning back the clock to rediscover their winning ways. Whoever wins the preseason competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will have to provide steady QB play. And, as is true of the Chargers, the Chiefs stand in the Raiders' way in the AFC West. But we can't forget about Pierce's "Mahomes rules," which helped the Silver and Black knock off Kansas City down the stretch last season. Given an entire offseason to further refine a formula that could work against the rest of the heavyweights in the AFC, the Raiders could sneak into the playoffs as an unlikely division winner."
Yes, we cannot disregard AP's conquering of the Chiefs on Christmas day. You also have to acknowledge the fact he beat all three of the Raiders' AFC West rivals. While it's a much different division this year,
Pierce has proven he can take down his rivals. For the sake of this topic, that should place him much higher on the list.
The following is Brooks' entire ranking:
1. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons
2. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks
3. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
4. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Antonio Pierce
6. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans
7. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots
8. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers
