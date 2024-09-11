REPORT: Where Did Raiders' Top Pick Rank Among Rookies in Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders saw an opportunity to add a generational talent at tight end when Georgia's Brock Bowers fell to them at No. 13 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
For Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce, who were on the same page about the direction of the Silver and Black, it was the right choice. Bowers was considered one of, if not the best tight end prospects in recent memory.
Bowers was a standout throughout the summer and during the preseason. His debut against the Los Angeles Chargers was promising. Pro Football Focus gave Bowers a 67.1 grade for his performance.
"Bowers led the Raiders in targets and catches in Week 1 and worked all across the formation," PFF's Dalton Wasserman wrote. "He was aligned 14 times inline, 24 times in the slot, twice out wide and even once in the backfield. Bowers has immediately become the most versatile chess piece in the Raiders’ offense. He should continue to see a heavy workload, especially if Las Vegas can further optimize his excellent after-the-catch ability."
On Monday, Pierce had plenty of praise for the rookie.
"I thought we saw just a glimpse of what it is and what he can be," Pierce said. "What I really was excited about was him in the run game. I thought he had some really good examples of some blocks out there on their defensive ends, 52 and 97. But again, like any rookie, it's his first game. I think he felt like he left some yards out there as well. But it was good for him to get into the flow of the game, get his first couple catches, make some plays, move the chains for us, and again, just keep involving him into our game plan."
The Raiders' offense grew stagnant throughout the game and struggled to generate productive drives. It cost them the game, especially as the defense wore down late in the contest. Pierce told reporters on Monday that the offense would be run through the "hot hand."
"I think we're just at that point offensively," he said. "Look, if it's Davante [Adams], if it's Zamir [White], if it's Brock [Bowers], if it's Big Mike [Mayer], Jakobi [Meyers]. Whoever it is, man, we got to do whatever it is to score more than 10 points. That's not going to be good enough in the National Football League, we understand that. That's a frustrating part about it. You name all these names you're saying, 'Well, why?' Well, listen, penalties and turnovers, that's the reason why. That hurts you."
