REPORT: Where Do Raiders Land in Way-Too-Early Power Rankings?
It is still February and many are already assembling power rankings for the 2025 season. ESPN is the latest, despite free agency looming a month away and the NFL Draft yet to take place; right now, a lot of these teams won't even look the same after March.
That being said, there can be a reasonable gauge of where the NFL stands. The Raiders ended up at No. 28 in ESPN's rankings. Paul Gutierrez wrote why.
"The Raiders have a new coach in Pete Carroll and a new general manager in John Spytek, which means they have had a combined 12 coaches and GMs (counting interims) since announcing their move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2017," wrote Gutierrez. "Owner Mark Davis said his efforts to 'build' hit a roadblock following the resignation of Jon Gruden in 2021. 'I think we've got the infrastructure now in this organization to move into the future,' Davis said."
The Raiders will need to fill the quarterback spot -- that alone will impact any sort of ranking they could earn and/or justify it. Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson will all likely be on the table for the Silver and Black; Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek, along with minority owner Tom Brady, will weight all of the options the Raiders could take.
Regardless of what they do in the draft, there will be a bridge. Whether that means riding it out with Aidan O'Connell or finding someone on the market is to be seen. Ensuring that the team holds onto its defensive stalwarts -- linebacker Robert Spillane, safety Tre'von Moehrig, and cornerback Nate Hobbs will be vital.
The aforementioned defensive backs should be an utmost priority; with Jack Jones and a surging Jakorian Bennett, the Raiders could have something special in the secondary. Taking a talented defensive back in the draft high and/or furthering the in-house development of Decamerion Richardson would only solidify those prospects.
On offense, if the Raiders can get a high-end running back in the draft (and there are quite a few) and a piece to pair with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers -- they might outplay that way-too-early pre-season expectation.
