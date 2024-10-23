REPORT: Where Do the Raiders Rank Entering Week 8?
The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling. They have been banged up for weeks and Aidan O'Connell's injury has forced them to stick with Gardner Minshew II at quarterback. The offense as a whole has been anemic and the defense is the only thing that has been working out for the Silver and Black.
They will defend Allegiant Stadium from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. It will be an incredibly difficult task, as the Chiefs are undefeated and don't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon. The Raiders' recent play is uninspiring, too.
Where do the Raiders rank entering their Week 8 AFC West tilt?
Sports Illustrated: No. 26
Conor Orr bumped the Raiders four spots despite their loss to the Rams. They were No. 30 last week.
"I think this Raiders team is spunky but deserves more flare from the head coaching position, or if you’re Antonio Pierce and you just saw that the team has been internally taken over private equity style by a handful of former Patriots, don’t you realize there’s nothing left to lose anyway?" Orr wrote. "I understand the reasons why they kicked twice in the game’s final minutes while trailing by double-digit points, but I don’t understand why you would prefer that over just letting it rip?"
CBS Sports: No. 27
Pete Prisco was down on the Raiders and floated out the trade of superstar the Raiders will not trade.
"Will they deal Maxx Crosby now that the season has gone bad?" Prisco wrote. "They should consider it as they look towards the future."
NFL.com: No. 28
Eric Edholm gave the No. 28 spot to the Raiders. It marked a one spot drop from the previous week.
"The Raiders are now backed into a corner by Aidan O'Connell's fractured thumb, which sent him to injured reserve," Edholm wrote. "Gardner Minshew was back under center against the Rams on Sunday, and he struggled badly with turnovers, coughing up three picks and a fumble that was run back for a score. That was pretty much the game right there. Minshew made a few plays and is capable of magic here and there, but he'll need to reignite some confidence after that tough showing. Davante Adams is gone, and there's only one Brock Bowers on the roster. He's absolutely terrific, and Alexander Mattison and Tre Tucker are nice pieces. There are just way too many holes on this offense to have Minshew operating fast and loose with ball security. Antonio Pierce also played the game extremely conservatively, settling for three second-half field goals inside the red zone; after the two-minute warning, he allowed too much clock to bleed before using his timeouts. With the Chiefs and the suddenly-cooking Bengals up next before a Week 10 bye, the Raiders are in need of some kind of spark."
33rd Team: No. 27
Marcus Mosher kept the Raiders right where he had them last week.
"There is no denying that the Las Vegas Raiders have suffered many injuries during the first seven weeks, including a thumb injury to Aidan O’Connell," Mosher wrote. "However, they are a poorly coached team with no direction on either side of the ball. They are among the league leaders in turnovers and penalties, a clear sign of a bad team. And after a magical second half of the season in 2023 from Antonio Pierce, everything has fallen apart."
