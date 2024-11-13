REPORT: Where do the Raiders Stand Coming Out of Their Bye Week?
The Las Vegas Raiders entered their bye week on a five-game losing streak that left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. After dropping numerous games they could have easily won, the Raiders returned to the drawing board during their time off.
The Silver and Black immediately fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after the team's laughable performance on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago. This move was sorely needed by the Raiders' offense, which desperately needs a spark.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team recently released his weekly ranking of every team in the National Football League. After having the week off, the Raiders still dropped one spot in Mosher's rankings. As unfair as it may be.
He ranked them as the 28th-best team in the league. This is a fair ranking and may even be too high, as the Raiders have been hard to watch.
Mosher ranked the Raiders one spot behind the Carolina Panthers, which is surprising considering they beat them earlier this season. Mosher also ranked the Raiders before the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.
“The Las Vegas Raiders were on bye in Week 10, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t active,” Mosher said. “Antonio Pierce fired Luke Getsy after hiring him this offseason to run the offense.
“Now, Scott Turner will be in charge of one of the league’s worst offenses with Gardner Minshew under center. But at 2-7, the Raiders are so far out of contention in the AFC that it likely won’t matter. The only question now is if Pierce will be the head coach in 2025."
The Raiders undoubtedly have many holes on their roster that must be fixed during the upcoming offseason.
However, that is many weeks from now, and few players or coaches are thinking that far the Raiders must find a way to turn things around over the final eight games of the season.
Or, considering the NFL Draft, maybe they should not.
