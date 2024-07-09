REPORT: Which 2025 NFL Draft Prospect Raiders Should Already be Considering
The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and with a new regime in place, the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to end their long drought of a postseason victory.
Aside from the front office, all that matters to Las Vegas is the present, as it is time to start getting locked in for the season to come. But of course, in the NFL world, the NFL Draft is always going to be a topic hovering in the background.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently revealed an offensive draft prospect every team should be considering before next year's NFL Draft.
With the uncertainty of how third-year Raiders running back Zamir White performs in his first season as a full-time starter, Sikkema believes Las Vegas should be thinking about the running back position.
"2024 will be a big prove-it year for Zamir White," Sikkema wrote. "If he can show good production and efficiency this season in a starting role, perhaps the Raiders won’t look at running back much in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"In the opposite case, Omarion Hampton should be on their radar.
"At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Hampton, who earned an elite 90.6 PFF rushing grade in 2023, has the build of a starting NFL back. He possesses the explosiveness and long speed for the role, too. He has truly elite leg drive for yards after contact but needs to be a bit more patient with his run lanes before lowering the shoulder."
Hampton led the ACC with 1,504 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns last season. He added 222 receiving yards and a touchdown reception as well. Hampton was named to the All-ACC First Team for his efforts.
White showed at the end of last season that he is more than capable of filling the void left behind by former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. He concluded the 2023 season with 451 rushing yards, 397 of which came in Las Vegas' final four contests, including 145 in the Raiders' victory over the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
If White's 2023 showing can translate to the 2024 season, the running back position should be far from the Raiders' top priority in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.