REPORT: Who Has the Edge in Raiders QB Competition?
Las Vegas Raiders' general manager Tom Telesco added former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the roster earlier this offseason. Minshew was brought in as the best and most affordable option to come to Las Vegas and compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting position.
While the Raiders were rumored to have been interested in potentially drafting a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft, they decided against it, as they were confident in O’Connell’s ability to lead the team this season. After last season, which saw O’Connell lead the Raiders to a 5-4 record during the second half of last season, Coach Antonio Pierce felt O’Connell had at least earned the right to battle for the starting position.
The Raiders fixed many of their most significant issues from last season, including adding new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy earlier in the season. The Raiders also added to their offensive and defensive lines, which should help improve the team next season. O’Connell enters the season with many of the tools he did not have last season, but he also enters next season learning his second offensive scheme since entering the league last season.
With the season approaching, the Raiders will soon have to decide who their starting quarterback will be. So far, NFL expert Jeremy Fowler believes O’Connell has the edge over veteran Minshew for the starting position.
“Those two went back and forth in the spring,” Fowler said. “My sense is that O’Connell has a slight edge going into training camp. It's year two. He’s been more vocal. He’s acting like a starter. He’s got the stamp of approval from Davante Adams. He loves him. That also helps a little bit when your top pass-catcher has your back.”
The Raiders enter a pivotal season for many within their organization. As Coach Pierce looks to get off to an excellent start to his first entire season as the team’s head coach, the decision at quarterback will undoubtedly play a large part in how successful the Raiders are this season. O’Connell has the chance to solidify himself as the starter after unexpectedly being thrown into the position last season.
