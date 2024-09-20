REPORT: Why Aren't Raiders Respected by Analytics?
The Las Vegas Raiders showed the NFL what they can be when things are clicking on offense. For the most part. The run game has still been anemic, and the offensive line has struggled early on, but when the right pieces fall into place, the Silver and Black ground attack can be formidable.
The passing attack was efficient when it needed to be in a tight defensive showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers was arguably the most impactful receiver on the team, despite more impressive stats (and a clutch grab) from All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
The defense is the defense. One of the best in the league from front to back. This Raiders team, when clicking, has shown the ability to beat any team in the league. They did it against Kansas City on Christmas Day last season and they proved it again against the Ravens.
So why does Pro Football Focus not like the Raiders' chances for a winning season and playoff berth?
Through the first two weeks, according to PFF, the Raiders had the No. 1 strength of schedule. Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers and the other Harbaugh's Ravens, both on the road. Fair enough. Things will be significantly the next 16 games rank as the 18th-toughest schedule.
The Raiders could have it worse.
And yet, their projected win total is hovering around seven wins. The Raiders only have a 29.25 percent chance of making the playoffs. PFF only gives them a meager 7.71 percent chance of winning the AFC West. Winning the conference and the Super Bowl? Forget it.
What the so-called metrics seem too ignorant to notice is that the Raiders, when the offense is clicking, can beat just about anyone. The defense has proven time and again that it can lock down offenses the likes of the Chiefs and Ravens.
The direction of this team, the unity they have with each other and the belief in the vision of Antonio Pierce cannot be measured. This is a team that knows its potential.
Far from a perfect team. The offense needs to be far more consistent and the Raiders need to establish the run to get to that consistency. If they do, double-digit wins and a trip to the playoffs are more of a reality than a fantasy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.