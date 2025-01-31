REPORT: Why the Chargers Were Successful Against the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season 4-13, with two of their worst performances coming against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their first matchup against Los Angeles indicated how the rest of the season would go, as the Raiders suffered a massive injury days before the game and failed to stop the run or play well enough on offense to have a realistic shot of winning.
The Raiders and Chargers opened and closed the season with matchups against each other, as they faced each other in Week 1 and Week 18. Both matchups resulted in double-digit victories for Los Angeles.
However, as frustrating as both losses to the Chargers were, many statistics explain why the Raiders struggled so mightily, as the Chargers technically had one of the best defenses in the league this season. Add this to the fact that the Raiders' offense has struggled dating back to last season, and the Raiders' inability to beat the Chargers this season makes sense.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network ranked every defense in the National Football League after an entire season's worth of play, minus the Super Bowl. Rolfe ranked the Chargers as the fourth-best defense in the league.
"The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense had a slightly below-average performance by their standards in the Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans (77.1, C+). Of course, the offense was far more culpable for the team’s exit, headlined by Justin Herbert’s four interceptions.
"The Chargers mostly performed to their season averages against the Texans. The run defense was a little worse than usual (seventh-worst rushing success rate of the season), which was disappointing against a woeful Texans rushing offense. However, it was far from an inexcusable performance, particularly given that Los Angeles also forced three turnovers."
Rolfe noted the improvement the Chargers' defense made in one offseason under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Considering how high the Chargers' defense ranked statistically, it makes sense why a putrid Raiders offense struggled in both matchups against them.
"Jesse Minter’s unit ended up being one of the most improved in 2024," Rolfe said. "Purported defensive guru Brandon Staley never got this unit to rank higher than 24th during his three seasons. While the Chargers might not have been as great as their No. 1 scoring defense rank indicated, this was unquestionably an elite unit."
As the Raiders work on improving their roster for next season, they need to look no further than the other teams in the division to see how far a quality defense can take a team.
