REPORT: Why the Raiders Won't Make the Playoffs
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason expecting a battle for their starting quarterback position. The Raiders already have a quarterback in Aidan O’Connell, who they feel was good enough over the last eight games of last season to enter this season as the favorite to land the starting position. Las Vegas would sign veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to compete with O’Connell later in the offseason to push O’Connell for the starting position.
Leading up to the NFL Draft, the Raiders were often rumored to be interested in one of the draft’s top quarterbacks. However, not only did they not trade up for a quarterback because of how the draft played out, the Raiders didn’t draft a quarterback. This meant the Raiders were comfortable starting the season with O’Connell and Minshew as their options at quarterback. The Raiders will depend upon an improved roster and coaching staff to help O’Connell or Minshew lead the team this season.
While General Manager Tom Telesco, Assistant General Manager Champ Kelly, and Coach Antonio Pierce have all been on the record supporting their group of quarterbacks, some aren’t as optimistic about the Raiders’ chances next season with their current quarterbacks.
Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness believes the Raiders’ quarterback situation will be why they do not make the playoffs this season. McGuinness feels the combination of Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew won’t be enough to get the Raiders to the postseason. McGuinness’ outlook on the Raiders’ quarterback option mirrors what many on the outside looking in have been saying about the position group for most of the offseason.
“Either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell will start at quarterback for the Raiders in 2024, and it’s difficult to see that being enough for the team to make the playoffs,” McGuinness said. “Minshew will have his moments, but he has just one season with a PFF grade above 70.0 since entering the NFL in 2019. The smart move would be to start O’Connell and see what more is he capable of, coming off a rookie season in which he earned a 65.9 PFF grade. The most likely season outcome is confirmation that Las Vegas is still in the market for a quarterback.”
