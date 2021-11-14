Coach Bisaccia's Leadership Fits the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia passion for the game is infectious and players are buying in.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was one of the first people to meet defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson upon his arrival to Las Vegas.

From that very first moment, Jefferson liked the man.

“Even before the loss of Jon (Gruden), he was one the first people I met when I came here, Coach Rich, he’s a great dude,” said Jefferson.

Moving forward, it has been a little over a month since Coach Bisaccia took over as the interim head coach, and with the work, he has done, Jefferson is not surprised by his accomplishments.

“Great dude, who has a passion for the game and it's infectious,” Jefferson added.

Players across the roster have been intrigued by his energy and passion for the game, and have bought into his plan moving forward.

“I feel like it's displayed on how we play. All he wants you to do is go out there and play, play like your hair's on fire, play hard for your brothers and things were really reflective in our play and say I love him. You know, he's a good dude with a lot of energy and things definitely say a great leader and fit leader for the job,” Jefferson said.

The players in the locker room love Coach Bisaccia and see him as the best candidate for the job.

