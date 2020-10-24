NFL Power Rankings:  Interesting Las Vegas Raiders Info

Our good dear friend Rick Gosselin from Sports Illustrated has released his week seven power rankings and has the Raiders moving up following a bye week.

In his latest NFL power rankings, Gosselin has the Raiders moving up five spots from their previous No.17 spot to the No.12.

During the Raiders bye week, four teams in the last week’s top ten picked up a loss, allowing the Raiders to creep up without getting on the field.

“The Raiders return from their bye this week to host the Buccaneers. They are one of the NFL’s worst teams coming off byes with a 12-19 mark. But those decisions came when they were the “Oakland” Raiders. Maybe their fortunes will change now that they are the pride of Nevada,” said Gosselin about the optimism he has about the Silver and Black after moving to Las Vegas.

After a huge upset in Arrowhead against the Chiefs, the league started to notice how explosive Jon Gruden’s offense can be if they manage to have a healthy offensive line and playmaking wide receivers on the field.

And if the Raiders defense continues to play well, they sure can make the top ten and make a push for the playoffs this season.

Speaking about the Bucs, the Raiders will host Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium in week seven, who are coming off a win against the Packers last weekend.

With that being said, the Bucs took a huge leap in the power rankings as well. After sitting at No.14, they managed to get into the top ten and stay at the eighth spot in Gosselin’s power rankings.

Gruden might not be a fan of goodbye weeks, but this past week sure helped the Raiders rest and evaluated key players and gave injured players more time to heal.

Another opportunity for the Raiders to make a statement awaits this weekend. If they pick up another win against another playoff contender, expect Gosselin and others to rank the Raiders into the top ten next week.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday?

TV: FOX 4:25 ET/1:25 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: None Available

