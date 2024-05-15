Robert Spillane Talks Playing for the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane enjoyed a career-best season during his first year in the Silver and Black.
Spillane posted 148 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four passes defended, three interceptions, a forced fumble and 3.5 sacks. His 148 tackles ranked 10th in the NFL.
The Raiders got a steal in free agency when they signed Spillane to a two-year, $7 million contract. He gave them much more on the field than the value of his contract.
Spillane has the perfect Raider mindset: He is tough and relentless, competing on every snap and making winning plays throughout the season. On top of that, he loves being a Raider.
Spillane discussed what it’s like being a Raider when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of Crosby's podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“Just coming here from Pittsburgh, one blue-collar, tough team to another, I know the Raider Way is all about being tough and looking right and sounding right,” Spillane said. “That’s why I’m so glad [Antonio Pierce] is our head coach, cause he knows how he wants it to sound, how he wants it to look, and we have a team of guys that are going to make that happen.”
Spillane said he took the opportunity to be a Raider as another chance to earn his teammates’ respect by working hard.
“Just stepping into a locker room, any time you go across the country to a brand new space, it’s an opportunity for you to re-establish yourself, who you are as a person and who you are as a player,” he said. “I looked at it as a fresh, new beginning to go out there and work and show my teammates that I’m here to work; I want to win, and that’s all I care about. So, they see that enough and give you respect, and I love the group of guys we have in that locker room.”
Spillane has proven to be one of the biggest free-agent steals for the Raiders in a long time. He has one year left on his contract, but if he has another season like he did in 2023, he will likely be in the Silver and Black for much longer after that.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Spillane.
