Marinelli is the "New Voice" the Raiders Need on Defense

Jon Gruden has handed the Las Vegas Raiders defense to Rod Marinelli, as the Silver and Black seek a new voice.

The Raiders' defense needs a new voice, and if there were anyone to push the players to new limits, Rod Marinelli would be the man to do so.

After firing the defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, Marinelli will presume the duties as the interim defensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

And with three games left in the regular season, the Raiders find themselves under pressure as they hunt for a wildcard spot and a run into the playoffs.

"Marinelli will call the plays, he's experienced doing that, we have a good staff, a lot of young players. We want to service those players with a new voice, a new energy, and a guy that's had a lot of experience in some tough situations, and I'm really excited about our football team. We did some good things yesterday in spite of some of the things we didn't do well," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday.

The 71-year-old has plenty of NFL experience as he has coached for 25 years at the professional level.

"He's one of the great teachers and great motivators and great people that I have met in this business, and he looks forward to adversity, he thrives in it," added Gruden on the type of person Marinelli is.

Marinelli has been in tough times as a coach and has thrived under pressure once before as a defensive line coach and defensive coordinator.

His career as head coach adds a sour touch, as he went 10-38 as a head coach of the Lions, including the 0-16 season in 2008.

But Marinelli has been known and respected for his stellar defenses over his career.

In 2000, during his tenure as a defensive line coach in Tampa Bay, the Bucs set a franchise record with 55.0 sacks.

He's had multiple seasons as a coordinator in Chicago (2010-12) and Dallas (2014-19), where his defenses had finished in the top ten.

In 2016, the Cowboys saw major improvements across the defensive side of the ball, as Dallas led the league in rushing yards allowed (83.5 per-game).

"I think he looks forward to these challenges, the building of this defense, putting it all together, and that's why we brought him here in the first place. It would certainly help if his soldiers got healthy upfront but he's got great experience and has a great amount of experience in situations like this-- We need a new voice and Marinelli is going to give it to us," said Gruden during the team's press conference on Monday.

In time for his first challenge, we will see what changes Marinelli will make during practice in the upcoming week, as the Raiders will have a short week in practice as they prepare to host the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

