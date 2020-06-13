NFL Outlines Protocols for Players Return in Latest Memo

Roger Goodell and the NFL have sent out multiple memos over the past weeks detailing changes that are now installed to training camp and that coaches and staff can return to team facilities. Now NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out the latest protocols detailing the measures that will need to be taken by teams for the return of players to club facilities, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The dates for the players return still haven’t firmly established, but the NFL and NFLPA are going over whether individual players, such as rookies and veteran players who need physicals after changing teams, could return to club facilities early on a limited basis before June 26. The protocols themselves will include cleaning and protective guidance, among others, to make sure it’s safe when the players return. Each team will be required to prove they’ve met the guidelines and submit a copy of their infectious disease plan to the league.

A first example is that all players and staff must wear masks at all times in the facility unless the mask gets in the way of athletic activities. Surgical masks have to be replaced if they’re visibly dirty. Cloth masks have to be washed daily or have enough so that players and staff will be able to have a new mask every three days, and teams are responsible for making sure that there is an appropriate supply of surgical and cloth masks for players.

Other examples include teams restricting areas used by players and staff. Breaking down personnel into tiers for access to specific areas of the facility, players, and staff maintaining six feet of distance from one another when they’re in the facility and equipment is to be disinfected after each practice or game. Protocols regarding the testing and treatment for those who test positive or show symptoms for the virus, the league will reportedly provide those at a later date.

