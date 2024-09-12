Should Raiders Add This Veteran Edge Rusher in Wake of Injuries?
The Las Vegas Raiders are already down two key edge rushers in this early stage of the season.
Defensive end Malcolm Koonce was placed on Injured/Reserve with a knee injury last week, and now, second-year edge rusher Tyree Wilson is also recovering from a knee injury after missing the second half of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson did not participate in the team's practice on Wednesday.
We will likely see the club make a move to re-stock the defensive end position this week, whether that's adding someone from the outside or elevating a practice squad player.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has someone in mind -- former Chicago Bears edge rusher Rasheem Green.
"Rasheem Green is a solid run defender who could at least eat up some snaps," Ballentine wrote in a recent article.
Green is an experienced defensive lineman who has spent time as a starter over his six NFL seasons. He appeared in all 17 games for Chicago last year recording 15 tackles, two for a loss, 2.0 sacks and five quarterback hits.
Before that, Green had a one-year stint with the Houston Texans, making five starts in 16 appearances. That followed a four-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected Green in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After making just 10 appearances for Seattle in his rookie season, Green made eight starts while playing in all 16 games in his second year. The following season, he was back to playing just 10 games without a start before starting all but one game for the Seahawks in his final year with the team (2021).
Green posted 48 tackles, six for loss, 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and four passes defensed.
The veteran pass rusher signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in July before being released during training camp.
Adding a player with Green's experience to temporarily help fill these voids currently on the Raiders' defensive line is exactly what the Raiders should do. Other options are Raiders practice squad members David Agoha and K'Lavon Chaisson, but in this case, Green is the best choice.
