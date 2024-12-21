Should Raiders Bench QB O'Connell?
The Las Vegas Raiders go into their Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and are posed with a decision to make. While the season is now focused on getting reps for the young players while the veterans try to heal up from the long season, should the Raiders bench quarterback Aidan O'Connell?
O'Connell has been dealing with many injuries this season, one to the thumb and his more recent injury being his knee. Now that the Raiders have lost Gardner Minshew for the season due to a broke collarbone, does it make sense to save O'Connell for next season?
Though fans are focused and predicting that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to select a quarterback in their first-round pick of the 2025 draft, O'Connell has proven himself to be a young, reliable piece to a quarterback core.
Since the Raiders have been dealing with injuries, and Desmond Ridder is on a one-year deal with them, it may make sense for the franchise to prioritize keeping O'Connell healthy and letting Ridder ride the season out. Though it could make sense, O'Connell has been progressing well with his injuries.
"I'm feeling good enough already right now to play, so, getting ready like a normal week," O'Connell said when asked how his practices have been going. "Staying up on treatment, I feel really good. You go into any game hoping you're going to start, and I'm preparing like that."
O'Connell has been a consistent guy when he is on the field for the Raiders. In six games of play as quarterback this year, O'Connell has 899 passing yards, 86 completions, and a QBR of 40.6. His completion rate sits at 63.2% and he has thrown four touchdowns in his efforts.
While the season has taken a quick and ugly turn for the Raiders, given their record and the injuries, it may be most reasonable for Las Vegas to shut down their starters in hopes of rebuilding as healthy as they can be for the 2025-25 season. Whether they decide to take a quarterback or not, Minshew and O'Connell should be around next season to help lead the way. It's valuable that they do not endure any possibilities of any more injuries.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE