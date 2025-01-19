Should Raiders Go OL in First Round of the Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking for their next head coach and general manager as they begin the next era of Silver and Black football.
No matter what regime takes over in the next few weeks, the number one priority for that duo should be bolstering the trenches.
That could mean signing established players or believing in the group already on the roster. Whatever they decide, the Raiders must ensure they have a formidable offensive line group heading into 2025.
That could also include selecting an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Would that be something the next Raiders regime would consider?
If they hire Ben Johnson as their next head coach, that could be a real possibility.
Johnson’s offensive line with the Detroit Lions is one of the best in the league. In fact, many of this year’s playoff teams have excellent offensive lines: the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs have highly-graded offensive line units.
The Raiders have a good group, but there is room for improvement. Kolton Miller and Jordan Meredith graded out as two of the top offensive performers on the team. At the same time, Andre James is a consistent starter when healthy, and Jackson Powers-Johnson is an emerging star.
However, James did not stay healthy last season, and the Raiders must figure out the right side of their offensive line. Powers-Johnson appears to be an answer at right guard, but they must also find an answer at right tackle.
Thayer Munford began the season as the starter, but rookie DJ Glaze took over when Munford was injured. Munford never got his starting role back.
Glaze struggled at times but was overall impressive as a rookie. He allowed just three sacks and went 12 games without allowing one, per Pro Football Focus. Is he a long-term answer at right tackle?
If the Raiders do consider an offensive lineman in the draft, they could go with Texas star Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks is regarded as the top offensive line candidate in this class. He allowed just 10 pressures in 935 snaps in 2024, per PFF.
The Raiders will consider all possibilities in the first round, and offensive line should be a serious thought if they want to return to being a playoff team.
