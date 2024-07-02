Should Raiders' QB Competition be Receiving More National Attention?
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason knowing they would have a competition for the starting quarterback position between quarterback Aidan O’Connell and another quarterback. Once Raiders general manager Tom Telseco arrived, he signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to push O’Connell for the starting position.
The competition between the two for the starting position has been one of the most significant stories of the offseason for the Raiders. However, NFL Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm believes the Raiders’ quarterback competition should be receiving more attention nationally.
“Minshew kept the Colts afloat last season after Anthony Richardson was lost to injury, and O'Connell played some solid ball down the stretch as a rookie, taking over right after Josh McDaniels was fired,” Edholm said. “It's easy to forget what a mess it was in Vegas before Pierce, O'Connell, and others helped tidy things up. Having some decent WR and TE talent offers some hope, too.
“But in the AFC West of all divisions, the Raiders probably need more than solid QB play. They're going up against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert -- who are in their respective primes, no less -- for roughly a quarter of the next several seasons. At some point, they'll need their quarterbacks to win some games for them instead of depending on the defense to save them.”
The Raiders will use the upcoming season to decide whether or not they have their quarterback of the future already on the roster or if they need to look into one next offseason. If they need another quarterback at the end of this season, that means they’ll likely be high enough in the draft to select one of the top quarterbacks available, unlike this season. The Raiders could use the NFL Draft to find their next quarterback, sign a veteran quarterback in free agency, or both.
“The Raiders might make it through this season and realize they need to invest in a veteran such as Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott if either hits the market,” Edholm said. “The decision to pass on a quarterback in this year's draft, when six QBs went in the first round, might force their hands; the 2025 QB draft class looks a lot cloudier than the '24 group did at this same time last year. The Raiders' short- and long-term options just feel a little limited right now, and that's a tough place to be when it comes to the quarterback position in the NFL.”
