SI EXCLUSIVE: What Defines a Successful 2024 Season to Raiders' Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has yet to see the postseason as a Raider.
He was used to doing so throughout his eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, even having come as close as one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl four times.
For Adams, getting back to the postseason is the goal this year. To him, that will be a "successful season" for the Raiders.
"We got to make the playoffs," Adams said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated at the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries, "Receiver," last week. "Starting fast and come out flying. I mean, that's the way we got to do it: come out the season, start it off the right way and then, make it to where we don't got to do all the work at the end of the year like how we've had to do the last two."
As he mentioned, strong starts were absent in Adams' first two years with the Silver and Black. In his first season with the club, the Raiders lost their first three games of the season and would start 1-4 going into their bye week. Last year, Las Vegas won its season opener but would drop its next three contests.
Winning, of course, makes everyone happy. The game isn't nearly as fun if you aren't winning while leaving everything you have to give out there on the field.
"[I] mean, after having a couple seasons of not doing that [having fun], you place a little bit more value on having fun out there," Adams said. "So, as long as we're having a good time bonding together and we can go out and win some games, it will be a success."
Adams is entering his 11th NFL season, his third with the Raiders. Time is ticking for the six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver to win a championship.
Fortunately for him, the Raiders are on the same page. It's what Coach Antonio Pierce wants. It's what All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby wants.
It's what they all want.
But the first step will be to make the postseason.
