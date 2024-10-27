Significant Unknown Factor in Play for Raiders' Defense
For the second time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders will face a team making a change or addition at a significant position.
Earlier this season, the Raiders faced the Carolina Panthers made a quarterback change days before facing the Raiders. Las Vegas entered their matchup against the Panthers, but there was no film on quarterback Andy Dalton with the Panthers. This negatively impacted the Raiders' defense, as the ordinarily solid unit looked confused from the first drive.
The Raiders will face a similar situation this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, who recently traded for veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Raiders' defense has to face one of the best quarterbacks of all time and one of the best receivers of the last decade.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce credits the Chiefs’ ability to game plan effectively and expects the Chiefs to have a plan for Hopkins on Sunday.
“I just think they do such a good job of utilizing their people,” Pierce said. “I'm sure D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] is going to come in there, and they're going to find a role for him for the game, but we're just going to have to adjust as the game goes on.”
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham says that since Hopkins has yet to play for the Chiefs, the best he can do is study the film of Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Hopkins has had a down season so far, but he was also on one of the worst teams in the National Football League and played with one of the worst quarterbacks in the league.
Last season, when the Titans had a respectable offense that featured running back Derrick Henry, Hopkins finished with over 1,000 yards. Even in his 12th season in the league, Hopkins will be a significant threat to the Raiders’ defense this week.
Graham said he will have to use all the tools at his disposal to make an educated guess on how the Chiefs will use Hopkins, then make in-game adjustments after kickoff.
"As a coach, part of it as the prep is an educated guess,” Graham said. “So, through the film study, the history with the offensive coordinator, and the history of the team you're trying to figure out, you take an educated guess where they're going to plug him into the offense. That's the best I can tell you on that.
“So, before the game we will have an educated guess and go from there, see what they do. But I mean again, D Hop has been so productive in this league over his career. I hope he doesn't mind me using his nickname, but I mean, he's a problem. He's a problem, and he's a proven producer in this league. And we've just got to figure out when he's out there. We've got to know where he's at and address him accordingly."
Hopkins may not be the receiver he was once was, but he is now playing with the best quarterback the league may have ever seen. The veteran receiver will undoubtedly be more with the Chiefs than he was with the Titans. The Raiders must be prepared.
