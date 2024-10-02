Social Media Reacts to Davante Adams, Raiders Fracture
The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams are seemingly on the outs. There were whispers throughout the summer, though they were only rumors. Now, things are at the forefront.
Adams and the Raiders are on thin ice. Our Aidan Champion reported on it Tuesday.
We cannot confirm any details, but a source told Las Vegas Raiders on SI that the Raiders are not shopping Adams, but it would have to be 'a substantive offer to be considered,'" Champion reported.
" ... Rumors have circulated for most of Adams' career with the Silver and Black that the star wideout has wanted out. The speculation first took off when Adams' good friend and college teammate, Derek Carr, was released by the club. Carr was a big reason Adams had expressed interest in wanting to go to Sin City in the first place.
Adams has constantly denied speculation in the past that he no longer wanted to be part of the Raiders. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro grew up a Raiders fan."
Naturally, such tumultuous news about big-time names in the NFL is going to garner a bountiful response on social media in 2024. Everyone seemed to have thoughts.
NBA superstar Damian Lilliard, known Raiders fan, wrote, "If the Raiders trade [Davante] for a damn 2nd round pick I’m done."
The Athletic's Vic Tafur gave his insight.
"The Raiders’ plan was always to address Davante Adams' situation closer to the trade deadline, but that has now been accelerated," Tafur wrote on X.
One personality wrote, "It’s pretty hilarious this didn’t happen all offseason when everyone knew they’d be bad, but now they’ve started 2-2, as well as anyone could have hoped, and he wants out and they are open to moving him."
The Associated Press' Josh Dubow wrote on NFL insider Ian Rapaport's initial report, rather coyly, "I wonder if Antonio Pierce will 'like' this tweet."
The Raiders are focused on their Week 5 opponent, the Denver Broncos. It is an important matchup against a bitter division rival. The game could have big implications.
The Adams news is an unwelcomed distraction, surely, and it will be interesting to see if Pierce, a locker room culture guardian, makes a decision sooner rather than later.
