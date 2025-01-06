Social Media Reacts to Raiders Season Ending Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders played the last time this season in front of Raider Nation. The Raiders hosted their longtime AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.
The season did not go as expected for the Silver and Black. Different factors out of their control led to another bad season. The biggest factor was the injuries to key players. Still, no excuses were ever made by head coach Antonio Pierce and the players.
The team was coming off conservative wins for the first time all season and was looking for a third straight win to end the season and take momentum into the offseason.
The Raiders defense started strong in the first quarter. They only allowed a field goal. The offense started slow but were able to get a field after a long drive.
Aidan O'Connell got it going for the offense to start the second quarter. He drove the offense down the field and found wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for the first touchdown of the game. Raiders took an early 10-3 lead.
Late in the second quarter things turned for the Raiders. O'Connell threw an interception in Raiders territory. The Chargers took full advantage and scored a touchdown before the half to take a seven point lead. Another mistake that can prove costly for the Silver and Black in this game.
The third quarter saw both teams trade field goals. The Raiders defense had a nice goal line stance that forced the Chargers to settle for three. The defense is keeping the offense in the game. The offense needs to complete drives with touchdowns heading into the final quarter of the season.
The Chargers finally cracked the Raiders defense down to start the fourth. After a big run for the Chargers, they punched it in for a touchdown.
The Raiders defense did not get much help from the offense in the second half. The Raiders played hard as always but cannot overcome a good Chargers team. The Raiders end the season with a 4-13 record.
The Silver and Black will have many interesting moves to make in the offseason. And the biggest one will be if Pierce will be back in Las Vegas next season.
