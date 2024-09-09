Social Media Reacts to Raiders Week 1 Collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders fumbled a promising start against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers were limited to just 83 total yards in the first half and four first downs. They were 0 for 7 on third down conversions.
The Raiders defense, built to fit what head coach Antonio Pierce's vision -- phyisical and cerebral, was running on all cylinders. The Silver and Black was all over the filed, flying to the ball.
The offense was another story. The running game struggled to get going behind Zamir White and Alexander Mattison (despite an impressive touchdown run early). The passing attack, which the Raiders want to be vertical, seemed serviceable early.
Minshew connected with rookie Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker, it seemed to be clicking. Until it wasn't. The Raiders' offensive was devastatingly anemic in the second have and it proved costly.
X, formerly known as Twitter, saw many disappointed with the Raiders' second half collapse.
Many felt that Minshew was to blame. Minshew was 25 of 33, 257 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Minshew beat out Aidan O'Connell in August, ending what was a tightly consisted quarterback battle.
How long of a leash Pierce is willing to give to Minshew is unknown, but a quarterback controversy could easily brew if the Raiders continue their struggles offensively.
After the game, Pierce said that the offense needed to work on "a lot."
"The run game was poor, passing game was off. And turnovers, you can't have three turnovers on the road and expect to win," Pierce said.
Pierce also highlighted the team's composure, including himself, as something that needs to get better going forward. He cited the
"What happened at the end of the game is inexcusable," Pierce said. "And at the end of the day we can't be selfish. We gotta play team football, we talked about it, win the line of scrimmage, which we didn't do on each side of the ball, and take care of the football."
The Raiders return to the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium for a Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are also 0-1.
