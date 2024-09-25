Speculation Around Raiders' Star WR Mounting Once Again
After an inexcusable loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Las Vegas Raiders' players, coaches and the organization had to look seriously in the mirror and say what was going on in a game the Raiders should have won.
On paper, the Raiders were the better team. But when both teams lined up this past Sunday, only one came out of the locking room ready to play.
The Raiders, as a whole, played poorly in Week 3. The offense, defense and special teams were unprepared for the Panthers. No adjustments were made on offense, and the offensive struggles carried over from the first two games.
After the loss, Coach Antonio Pierce had a lot of questions to answer about the embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Panthers.
"As the game went on, I think there were definitely some individuals that made business decisions, and we will make business decisions going forward as well," Pierce said.
If it was an effort thing, you don't have to worry about Raiders stars Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams, two of the hardest workers on the team.
Because of that, many have once again been speculating that Adams is frustrated with his effort having no avail. Those questioning the six-time Pro-Bowl wideout's commitment were quick to make conclusions after footage surfaced of Adams clearly looking depleted at halftime of Sunday's game.
Just like all last year and this offseason, we're hearing again about rumors of Adams not being happy with the Raiders and how he wants out.
All that is just simply people making it more than what it is.
In Week 3, Adams did not have a good game, just like most of his teammates. But Adams did stay in the game for all four quarters. And if they were saying he gave up on this Raiders team and his teammates, we would have not seen that.
The game was already out of hand, and still Adams was out there with his teammates.
Time and time again, Adams has had to explain he is not going anywhere. And all these rumors are not true. Just people trying to speak for him.
