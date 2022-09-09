Sports Television Personality Has Adams Winning OPOY

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will be drawing the eyes of the NFL world this season.

After being traded to Las Vegas this offseason, fans, along with the NFL media, will watch to see what the game's best receiver can do without Aaron Rodgers, who is arguably the game's best quarterback.

According to ESPN television personality Mike Greenberg, Adams will have one of his best seasons yet as the go-to target for his former college quarterback, Derek Carr.

Greenberg predicted Adams to be this season's Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday's edition of his show, "Greeny."

"I am a big fan of the Raiders," Greenberg said. "I am expecting big things from the Las Vegas Raiders this year. I think Josh McDaniels has a chance to be an excellent coach. Once upon a time, his old boss, Bill Belichick, had an up-and-down tenure as the head coach in Cleveland. Lot of bad things happened there that were not his fault. But one way or the other, the puck stopped with him and it didn't go well. He came back the second time, learned his lessons, and the rest is history.

"I think Josh has a chance to be a really good head coach with an unbelievable offense in Las Vegas. ... Derek Carr could throw for 5,000 yards this year with that collection of offensive talent around him."

Greenberg chose Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as his Defensive Player of the Year, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni as his Coach of the Year, New York Jets running back Breece Hall as his Rookie of the Year, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as his MVP.

Adams will already be coming off the two best NFL seasons of his career thus far. He has been selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls and AP All-Pro first teams in what were consecutive 1,300-plus-yard receiving campaigns.

Adams recorded a total of 8,121 yards on 669 receptions in his 116 games with the Green Bay Packers, where he played for eight seasons.

The star wideout will play his first game with the Silver and Black against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

