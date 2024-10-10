Star of Raiders' Next Opponent Makes Effort to Lure WR Davante Adams
The Davante Adams saga continues, and with another game day already approaching, we still have yet to know where the Las Vegas Raiders' star receiver will end up.
The six-time Pro Bowler reportedly requested a trade, and the team is working to make a deal happen. Some of the teams to reportedly be in the mix include the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, the next opponent on the Raiders' calendar.
As one would expect, Steelers players are making their pitch to lure the future Hall of Famer to the Steel City.
It started earlier this month when Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson responded to a post on X from NFL insider Ari Meirov, who had shared the viral clip from the "Up & Adams" show of Adams saying he hadn't heard from Raiders coach Antonio Pierce after Pierce had liked an Instagram post about Adams potentially being traded.
"Sounds like he wanna be a @steelers," Patterson wrote.
Most recently, another Steelers star let his interest be known. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made his pitch during his appearance on "The Sick Podcast - Steelers Crazy" on Wednesday.
"I don't know Davante, but I would like him to be a Steeler," Elliott said. "That would help us out a lot. I go around the building, and I definitely am like, 'Guys, what are we doing? He's out there, he wants to go elsewhere. Let's bring him here. Shoot.' If we have to sell my G-Wagon, we can sell it. But no, actually, I think he's a great player. I've played against him before. Very savvy vet, great leader, which I think we could have on this team. But I would love to have him. So, Davante, if you're out there, brother, come be a Steeler."
The Steelers will face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row on Sunday, the third consecutive meeting overall. Las Vegas has lost the last two matchups.
Pittsburgh is off to a 3-2 start to the season. A promising, winning team from a iconic sports city could be an enticing destination for Adams. If Pittsburgh is able to make a worthy offer, perhaps that's where the three-time first-team All-Pro ends up.
For now, we wait and see.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.