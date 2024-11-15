Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders are fresh off their bye week. They are looking towards the second half of the season and hope to pick up their third win against the Miami Dolphins.
This season has not gone how Coach Antonio Pierce had hoped, but if there is anyone who knows anything about turning things around in the second half, it is him.
Before the bye week, the Raiders lost 41-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals, their fifth straight loss. Raiders fans are becoming fed up with this season and are ready to focus on the future of the franchise rather than the rest of the year.
However, a few players have still performed well throughout this season, and some have improved their stock tremendously.
Who is trending in the right direction heading into the Dolphins game?
Let’s identify three Raiders who are on the upswing.
Tight end Michael Mayer - Mayer is practicing for the first time since going on the non-football injury list in Week 3. Having him back on the field will greatly benefit the Raiders.
While it may take him some time to readjust to football, Mayer should soon be back to playing well for the Silver and Black. He has four catches for 21 yards this season.
Mayer has all the tools to be an elite tight end in the NFL. Now that he has returned, he could provide a major spark alongside Brock Bowers.
Offensive tackle DJ Glaze - The third-round rookie has taken the starting right tackle job and has not looked back.
According to Pro Football Focus, Glaze has more than doubled previous starter Thayer Munford’s snaps (Glaze 452, Munford 186). There was a possibility Glaze could earn significant snaps, but he has become the bonafide starter.
In those snaps, Glaze has struggled, but the staff has shown confidence in him. They will expect the rookie to continue his improvement as long as he holds onto the starting spot.
Safety Tre’von Moehrig - A key member of this Raiders defense, Moehrig continues to prove why the team should bring him back this offseason.
Moehrig was the team’s leading tackler against the Bengals with 13, including a half sack. He has been one of the team’s best tacklers this season in a year the team has needed as many bright spots as possible.
The Raiders will have to make a tough decision regarding Moehrig and the rest of their defensive free agents in March. Over the next several weeks, Moehrig will try to prove he should be back on this team in 2025.
