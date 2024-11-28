Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 13
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for a Black Friday showdown against their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders have already lost to the Chiefs once this season and are looking to avoid another. This game means a little extra to Coach Antonio Pierce and his team, so expect them to play like it.
It has not been the season Raider Nation has hoped for. The Raiders have lost seven consecutive games, dropping their record to 2-9, tied for the worst in the league. A win against their bitter rival Chiefs could get fans back on board in 2024.
As always, the previous Raiders game brought some reasons for optimism: a few solid individual performances.
As we do each week, let’s break down which Raiders have improved their stock heading into the upcoming game.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell - O’Connell’s stock is up simply because he is back on the field.
Last year’s half-season starter suffered a broken thumb against the Los Angeles Rams after replacing struggling starter Gardner Minshew II, to whom he lost the offseason quarterback battle.
Now, O’Connell is the injury replacement, with his hand fully healed and Minshew’s collarbone broken. It will be up to O’Connell – the last quarterback to win a game on the road at Arrowhead Stadium – to help the team pull off the upset.
Running back Sincere McCormick - Finally earning an opportunity in the NFL, McCormick looked solid last Sunday.
Rushing five times for a team-leading 33 yards, including a 19-yard scamper, McCormick made the most of his opportunity after being promoted from the practice squad and totaling his first career carries and yards.
With Zamir White still on the mend from his quad injury, McCormick could be back in line for more snaps on Friday afternoon. Look for McCormick to build on a career day.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - With more snaps has come more production for the rookie.
Richardson led the team in tackles last Sunday with eight, breaking up one pass. The Raiders have needed the rookie fourth-rounder to step up in the wake of Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs’ injuries, and he has answered the call.
Richardson will be tasked with slowing down the Chief’s prolific offense. Will he continue to play at a high level against more tough competition?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.