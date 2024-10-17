Stock Up Report for Raiders Entering Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-4 heading into their match-up with the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.
The Raiders will enter this game with different vibes after star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets.
Without an All-Pro receiver in the mix, the Raiders will need to find new ways to win football games to get the season back on track. Coach Antonio Pierce needs players to step up and make plays.
It can be tough to find bright spots with a team that has spiraled in the last few weeks, but there have been several good individual performances and players who must step up going forward.
With that, let’s see whose stock is up for the Silver and Black ahead of Week 7.
Linebacker Divine Deablo - The Raiders have been looking for someone to help Robert Spillane all season, and Deablo turned in his best game of the year last week.
Deablo finished the game with six tackles, two for loss, a quarterback hit, and a sack. He was the Raiders’ top-graded player on Pro Football Focus, earning an 88.6.
Deablo has a unique skill set for a linebacker, something the Raiders must continue to utilize going forward. When healthy, he is one of the most versatile defenders on the team.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers - With Adams no longer in the fold, Meyers becomes the team’s top receiving option on the outside.
Meyers missed last week with an ankle injury, but the Raiders hope he can return for the Rams game this week. For the last two seasons, Meyers has been a consistent receiving threat for the Silver and Black.
While Meyers may not have the star qualities that make Adams who he is, he is as solid as they come. He should be a major part of the offense moving forward and could be a top option in the long term.
Tight end Harrison Bryant - Bryant has filled in nicely for Michael Mayer, who is on the non-football injury list due to a personal matter.
Bryant caught three passes for 24 yards, a season-high. He was targeted five times. Brock Bowers has taken the role as the team’s top tight end, but Bryant has provided important depth.
With Mayer away from the team for the time being, Bryant should continue to be more involved in the offense.
